Crystal Palace v Leicester: Last time out

Crystal Palace host Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at King Power Stadium in April 2021 and maintain their Champions League hopes.

The visitors took an early lead when Wilfried Zaha fired home a first-time finish from an Eberechi Eze through-ball.

But Timothy Castagne equalised for the Foxes five minutes after the break, blasting the ball into the roof of the Palace net.

An in-form Iheanacho had the final say as he slotted the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for his 12th goal in nine matches.

The win meant Brendan Rodgers' side remained in third with a seven-point advantage over West Ham in fifth.