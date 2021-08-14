Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Farke reaction

Norwich manager Daniel Farke, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is always difficult when you lose the first game but I just have compliments for our lads today. We had a tricky last few weeks of pre-season.

"It was tricky to play one of the best sides in the world. Several of our players had a tricky pre-season. Several missed lots of time. We had many players out. The energy was there and we were competitive for 65 minutes. The second goal made it tricky. But I was pleased we didn't concede more after the three goals.

"It is not easy. I still can't explain how we didn't score after the set-piece situation [Ben Gibson's chance]. We deserved a goal. It was deserved win for Liverpool but positives to take.

"Many key players were not in their rhythm. I am pleased with Billy Gilmour. He could have been more careful in his passing choices, but he was excellent. Quite pleased with all our signings.

"It is our living room [Carrow Road] and we have a special bond and unity with our supporters. I think they appreciate what we have done. It was great to get this welcome and humbling."