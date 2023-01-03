Leeds v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Having lost just two of their first 20 Premier League meetings with West Ham between 1993 and 2003 (W14 D4), Leeds have lost three of their four against the Hammers since their return to the top-flight (W1).

West Ham have won their opening league match in each of the last three calendar years – they’ve never done so in four in a row before.

Leeds have lost their last five Premier League matches against London clubs, despite taking the lead in three of those games (vs Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham). It’s Leeds’ worst league losing run against teams from the capital since between April 1957 and March 1958 (also five), while they've never lost six in a row in their league history.