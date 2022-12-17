'Tillman hints at extended Rangers stay'

United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun), external

Malik Tillman has been impressed by new Rangers manager Michael Beale's coaching and pleased that the Englishman has compared him to legendary Germany midfielder Michael Ballack as the Ibrox club eye triggering a clause at the end of the season to buy the 20-year-old Bayern Munich loanee. (Daily Record), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.