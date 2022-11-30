A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's World Cup break has until now focused on the progress of USA's Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, along with keeping an eye on Rasmus Kristensen whose Denmark have failed to make it out of their group. Oh, and there was a best man's speech for head coach Jesse Marsch at a wedding in Machu Picchu.

The Whites' boss will be ready to move on from jocular anecdotes about the groom pre-faced with "unaccustomed as I am" - to the more familiar pre-match team talk. That's because Leeds United have some actual football to play!

Two friendlies have been confirmed, both against La Liga sides United have never met in competitive fixtures. Thursday 8 December (KO, 19:15 GMT) sees a trip to Elche at the Estadio Martínez Valero, which was one of the venues for the 1982 World Cup hosting three games including Hungary 10-1 El Salvador.

The LXI Festa d'Elx Trophy is how La Liga's bottom side are billing the game as part of their centenary season. A European 'trophy' is up for grabs and a chance for me to commentate on the club on foreign soil.

T﻿hen it is the turn of La Liga's third-placed side Real Sociedad to visit Elland Road on Friday 16 December (KO, 19:45 GMT). La Real may include 6' 5" forward Alexander Sorloth. The giant Norwegian, once of Crystal Palace, was not long ago linked with a move to United in one of several transfer windows where the cry has been for another frontman.

Having done a few pre-season tours with the Whites I am prepared for the unusual. A trip to Santa Cristina in northern Italy in 2014 saw the landlord of the ground threaten not to open the gates if the club, under chairman Massimo Cellino at the time, did not pay the bill. Money arrived in time for United to record a thumping 16-0 victory over local amateurs FC Gherdeina. Matt Smith scored six, David Norris cracked home a stunning volley and keeper Marco Silvestri went in goal for the hapless opposition after halftime with the score already seven. Afterwards defender Tom Lees asked "who the hell booked that game against a pub team?"

At least they turned up, which is more than the Romanian side Viitorul Constanta - owned by the legendary Gheorghe Hagi - did a few days later. Their no-show meant Leeds 3-1 Leeds was the scoreline as the players under David Hockaday were forced to play against each other in front of the hardcore support who had made the journey!

B﻿BC Radio Leeds will be providing full match commentary of Elche v Leeds United with all the build up from 18:00 GMT on 8 Dec.