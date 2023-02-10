Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth's fans have not had a lot to cheer about lately - so Jaidon Anthony signing a new four-year deal is welcome news.

The winger had entered the last five months of his previous contract, increasing fears that he would leave in the summer, with only a modest compensation payment due because he is under 24.

"It's huge news for Jaidon and the club," O'Neil told BBC Radio Solent earlier.

"He is a talented young boy who works his socks off in training. He will be a really important player for us for the rest of the season and throughout his contract."

The next in line for a new deal may be Anthony's close friend and fellow left-sided academy product Jordan Zemura, who will also be a free agent at the end of 2022-23 as things stand.

The pair excelled in the Championship last season and - although the Cherries will fight tooth and nail to stay in the top flight - if they fail to escape the bottom three, Anthony and Zemura would likely be key players next term.