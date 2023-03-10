On fitness - Vieira says the majority of the players trained all week. Will Hughes missed the start of the week with illness but the manager will make a call on whether he plays or not tomorrow.

On pressure he is feeling because of Palace's form and position in 12th in the Premier League: "If I'm sitting in front of you and telling you that I'm not concerned it would be a lie. Of course we are concerned and of course we are aware of our position on the table."

Asked if Palace are in a relegation battle, he said: "The table is what it is. We are still five points clear of course but anything can happen. We have to know that we are part of those nine, 10 teams that have to fight to stay in the Premier League. We are in a position and in a better position than some of the teams. That will be enough? No. This is why we have to prioritise our performances."