Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele says his captain Lewis Dunk is an "unbelievable person" after the Englishman made his 400th Seagulls appearance in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Stoke in the FA Cup.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex Sport, Steele said: "It's incredible. Does it surprise me? No. It doesn't surprise me because he's an unbelievable footballer, very special.

"I think he's an unbelievable person first and foremost. A fantastic dad, husband, friend, team-mate, leader. I can't speak highly enough of him. He thoroughly deserves it and hopefully it leads to a few hundred more."