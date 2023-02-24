Jordan Pickford said he wants to build a legacy and be "one of the best keepers to have played for Everton" after agreeing a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "It’s massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me. The support I’ve had from everyone at the club since I joined as a 22-year-old has been so important to my family and me. I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton.

"Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted, but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table.

"It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club. The fans, the staff and my team-mates have been great with me from the moment I joined, and I want to be great for them.

"I just want to keep working hard and performing for Everton. We know we are in a tough place at the moment in the league, but I’m eager to help the team improve this season and then aim for success in the future, which will include playing in our new stadium.

"This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best keepers to have played for Everton."