Leicester 2-1 Wolves: What Smith said

Leicester manager Dean Smith, speaking to the BBC: "It was a hard fought victory. I thought we created the bigger chances in the game. We started well, had a tough period and showed a lot of character in that second half.

"A lot of the goals we have given away, looking back at them, have been individual mistakes. From then up until the penalty their movement was sharper and brighter than ours. We played the ball into the space at last and Vards has done done brilliantly to win the penalty. We created the big chances in the second half."

On the winning goal: "It was a really good move, it was a great cut back and our left-back crossing for our right-back in the penalty box. We dropped off too deep but defended our box really well.

On next week's visit to Leeds: "We have got a big week but that gives everyone a lift, confidence and belief. We have got another tough game at Elland Road. People have questioned our spirit but it was there to see today."