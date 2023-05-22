Sportscene pundit Neil McCann is running out of superlatives for Celtic captain Callum McGregor as he compared him to a former Hoops skipper.

McGregor's late strike at Celtic Park on Saturday salvaged a point for the league champions against St Mirren and the goal gave McCann another opportunity to heap praise on the Scotland midfielder.

"What a season, what a player, a terrific captain," McCann said on Saturday's highlights show.

"He's very different to Scott Brown, he’s a wee bit like a Paul McStay type of captain. Not an aggressive sort, but just leads by example, a class player."