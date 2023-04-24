Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly said "Newcastle could have had 10 the way they pulled them apart".

The ex-Republic of Ireland full-back told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Spurs' players went into the game with the mentality that they were going to lose.

He said: "I’m not sure I’ve ever really seen anything like that in such a short space of time. They were all over the place.

"Defensively, they had no idea what they were doing. They would have worked on the new shape all week. To think they conceded that many goals in such a sport space of time... Newcastle could have had 10 the way they pulled them apart. It was awful to watch.

"I rarely go this hard on Tottenham, but 20 minutes in I thought this can’t be happening. It was ridiculous. People have been crying out for Tottenham to play four at the back, with an extra midfielder to give the front three more freedom.

"It’s like the players rejected the system and went out there saying: 'We don’t really like this.' The mentality going into the game was that we are not going to win this.

"They have gone and spent and tried to invest in the team, but they have not got the right players in and they haven’t hit the ground running."

