Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season against Wolves on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta is thrilled Bukayo Saka has signed a long-term contract at Arsenal: "It is great news for the club. He is a crucial player for us and represents our club in the best possible way. We wanted to secure his future and have been able to. He is extremely happy and so are we."

His concern is to end the season well: "It is about finishing the season in style. To provide a great performance and victory in front of our people and show our gratitude but the incredible energy they have given us."

He has "perspective" on their progress this season: "A lot has been done really well across the club. The club has connected with the crowd and with the DNA and values of who we are."

On how to be better next year: "We have to seek excellence in all we do so we have to nail everything. We will be critical with ourselves and look for those small margins. We are Arsenal - we have to win and be the best."

His friend Julen Lopetegui has "done a great job" at Wolves: "He received the club in a really difficult position and straight away transformed them. Big credit to him."

