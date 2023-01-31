Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill has joined League Two side Newport County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, an important member of United’s FA Youth Cup-winning side last season, will gain senior experience with the Welsh club, who currently sit 19th in the table.

Droylsden-born McNeill became the first Academy player to make a senior debut under Erik ten Hag when he came on for the closing stages of the Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last September.

He was also involved in the Spain winter training camp with Ten Hag’s squad, playing 45 minutes of a friendly against Cadiz, although most of his football this term has been with the Under-21s.