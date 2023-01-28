Ross County v Kilmarnock: Mackay expects tight game

After two 1-0 wins for the home teams in this tie this season, Ross County manager Malky Mackay expects more of the same against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "It was a really tight game at the start of the season and the game down there was tight as well. I thought we were excellent at Rugby Park but we came away with a loss. I don't think there is much between the teams.

"It's going to be a tough day for us but we are really looking forward to it. I know the responsibility falls on my shoulders. I am trying to do my best to make sure we climb the table. We need to pick up our points."