'Cooper turned it all around and bought such joy along the way'

BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray has been reflecting on two years of Steve Cooper as Forest manager on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast: "Two years ago what's next was for him was to give the club an identity - done that, win some games of football - done that, give the supporters something to be proud of - done that, nod to the history of the club - certainly done that and create some of our own history looking forward - done that.

"And he's just bought such joy along the way. There's been some tough times but overall the upward trajectory of the club has just been on a phenomenal speed.

"It's one thing to say he picked up a club bottom of the Championship but it's another to remember what the club was like at that time.

"It was toxic, there was a toxic atmosphere in the stands, the footballs wasn't great, the fans weren't enjoying it, they weren't winning. It was an angry and bitter place and behind the scenes you could see staff were unhappy and there was a sense of foreboding.

"Literally within a couple of months that had all changes, the whole thing had turned around. You could see the shroud coming off. It was like the duvet coming off of the sleeping giant - it was time to go."

