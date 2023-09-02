Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Burnley won in the EFL Cup, a good away win against Nottingham Forest, albeit they've lost their first two league games against Manchester City and Aston Villa. They play a really attractive brand of football - that's all very well but they need points to back it up.

I don't think they'll get the points against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham. He'll go full strength - he played a weakened side in the EFL Cup - and I think they'll edge this game.

David's prediction: 1-2

Read the rest of their predictions here