Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

A lot was made of Forest's terrible away record in the Premier League last season so it will be interesting to see if they can improve it this year.

Chelsea are getting going. They scraped past Wimbledon in the EFL Cup but it was good to see Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet against Luton, he looks like he's confident.

David's prediction: 4-0

Read the rest of their predictions here