Former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic says he still watches nearly every one of the club's matches.

Besic - now 30 and enjoying a second spell at Hungarian side Ferencvaros - joined the Toffees as a 22-year-old in 2014, making 56 appearances across a seven year spell that included two Championship loans.

"I have no regrets," he said, in an emotional reflection on his time at the club, external.

"There was no stopping the injuries — I had some really damaging ones when I felt at my best — but I can’t help thinking what if I didn’t have them. That was always my dream, to stay at Everton for a long time.

"I think the fans and the club’s values are what make it so special. We say in Bosnia, like, the fans are from the streets.

"They are not like some fans of other clubs. When you see Evertonians on the street, they are the people who will talk to you like you are one of their friends. I love that connection.

"I still support the club, of course. I still watch nearly every game — as many as I possibly can.

"I know it’s been a difficult couple of years but I was delighted when Doucs (Abdoulaye Doucoure) scored the goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season to keep the club from relegation.

"I will always be an Evertonian."