'Celtic were naive but unlucky'

We asked for your thoughts on Celtic's 2-0 loss away to Feyenoord in the Champions League opener.

Here's what some of you said:

Shane: I thought Celtic matched Feyenoord first half and it was a killer goal to lose just before half-time. Should have had more in the wall and Joe Hart should have saved that, we definitely need a new keeper. Never a red card or penalty against Gustaf Lagerbielke but Odin Thiago Holm was silly diving in like that.

Thomas: Celtic were naive, but I thought very unlucky, free-kick was a disaster. The ref was very unfair and gave Celts heehaw. Feyenoord are nothing spectacular, an average. team They will go nowhere and with 11 men Celtic will destroy them.

Andy: If you buy inexperience you will get inexperience but there are still some positives to be taken into the rest of the games.

Paul: Time for reality and to admit these players are not good enough for top European games. They may look good in a poor Scottish Premiership but are totally outclassed when it comes to Europe.

Anon: I said before we needed an upgrade on Hart. Some aspects of the performance was encouraging however we fall short again. Board have failed to back Brendan Rodgers and it'll show when we finish pointless and bottom of the group.

Anon: Utterly inept tactics. Lousy defence (Kyogo in a defensive wall?). No idea in attack.