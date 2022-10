Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is available for Brentford after recovering from a foot ligament strain.

Defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard remain out with respective hamstring and Achilles problems.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns.

Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee, while Enock Mwepu announced his retirement this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition.

Predict Brentford's starting XI

Who do you think starts for Brighton?