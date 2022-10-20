Motherwell manager Steven Hammell hopes expert advice can help striker Louis Moult get back to fitness.

Moult was not in the squad for Wednesday night’s League Cup exit at the hands of Celtic after also sitting out the weekend defeat by Rangers.

The forward, who has had lengthy spells out with Preston and Burton in recent seasons, has yet to start a game since returning to Fir Park on loan last month.

Hammell said: “Louis is seeing someone. It is a disappointing one. We wanted him to come and do well for us but it has not played out like that. Hopefully that changes soon.”