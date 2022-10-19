R﻿adio Newcastle's commentator Matt Raisbeck has been speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside as the Magpies prepare to face Everton on Wednesday:

E﻿ddie Howe has completely changed the style of play.

Y﻿es, better players enable you to have a better team and play a more entertaining style. But they have gone from a team being very defensive, that would sit back, to being an aggressive, high pressing team.

T﻿here was a stat in early October that no team had won the ball back more in the final third than Newcastle had. Howe has transformed how they go about it.

H﻿e has improved some individuals that were struggling under Bruce - Ryan Fraser, Joe Willock, Joelinton. So many positive things have come under Howe's management.

Miguel A﻿lmiron, you didn't think he really had it in him. He works so hard, has a really good attitude whatever position he plays in. He's now on the right side of a front three and has added goals and an end product to his game. He's top scorer this season.

T﻿he team is playing with such confidence and belief. The commitment was always there in more difficult times under Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce. But now they have that quality and I think an inner belief that they are not a team that needs to be at the bottom of the table. They believe in themselves and where they are going.

