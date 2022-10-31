T﻿wo Manchester United have been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after the Red Devils' win over West Ham on Sunday.

D﻿iogo Dalot

The longer this game went on the more Manchester United had to dig in against a very determined West Ham. I don't like witch hunts and Harry Maguire has been subject to quite a few but he's held his nerve. He stood the test against the Hammers as did Lisandro Martinez, who produced another star performance and whose style of play reminds me of former Scotland defender Martin Buchan.

David de Gea played his part although all his saves I expected a keeper of his class to make. The real star of the show was Diogo Dalot. If there was a header to be made, he made it. He defended brilliantly and at times in very difficult circumstances. United are now just one point outside the top four and looking like a proper team again.

Marcus Rashford

Scoring 100 goals for Manchester United is a big deal. Marcus Rashford has worked hard in recent months to maintain a regular spot in the United side ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Against West Ham, Rashford looked like a player who had not just worked hard but had regained his confidence.

The question now is can Gareth Southgate trust the striker - should he be included in the final 26-man England squad - to produce the goods for his country? He'd be a brave man to leave him out.

