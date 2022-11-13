A﻿dam Millington, BBC Sport

F﻿amiliar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Brighton.

W﻿hile Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.

T﻿hey mustered only two shots on target, though the forced substitution of Adam Lallana, who was crucial against Wolves last weekend, in the fourth minute likely impacted their ability to threaten in front of goal.

A﻿nd while scoring proved difficult for Roberto De Zerbi's side, defensive issues were present once again as they struggled to cope with Douglas Luiz' press as he snatched the ball from Mac Allister to provide the assist for Villa's second.

D﻿e Zerbi will need to address such issues if Brighton are to get back to winning ways after the World Cup break.