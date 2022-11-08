A﻿fter Southampton were given permission to speak to Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, we asked how you feel about him potentially replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Shane: Not sure this will go down too well with the Saints faithful, but with the managers that are out there this feels a real underwhelming potential appointment. No Premier league experience and extremely disappointing spell away from Luton. Huge gamble being taken with our Premier League survival.

N﻿athan: A lot of people are not giving the Championship the credit it deserves. It's not an easy league to compete in. Managing Luton in the Championship is better experience for managing Southampton in the Premier League than River Plate, Glimt or RB Leipzig.

M﻿att: We have to sign a premium manager who knows the league, not a manager from a lower division. We are about to sleep walk into the Championship otherwise.

P﻿eter: Not sure this will work for Saints. A young side need experienced management.

T﻿om: Undecided, it could be a shrewd move to go for an upcoming manager and not a big-name option. I am slightly concerned about his lack of Premier League experience. Dyche possibly would have been a safer bet. Nathan Jones could prove to be a potential banana skin if he doesn't work out!