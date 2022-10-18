Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Special night for everyone that turned up of a Kilmanork persuasion. It was an opportunity for us to take a step forward and get to a semi-final.

"We set out from the start of the group stage at Fraserborough - which seems an eternity ago now when we were trying to put a squad together - to see the bigger picture that if you get through the group stages you’re a couple of games from Hampden and that’s how it’s played out.

"I think we got the reward for winning at Tynecastle with a home tie against Dundee United, they’ve been in good form the past few games and they’ve been doing a lot of good; counter attacking threat and good players at the top of the pitch.

"But we tried to play tonight with two traditional centre-forwards and take advantage of their lack of centre-halves.

"I wasn't expecting Danny Armtsong to get the equaliser like that with balls into the box but it was a lovely cross from Jordan Jones.

"My players now have that focus for the semi-final, the financial side is obviously important but it's a real feel-good factor too."