Former Everton captain Mick Lyons has been reflecting on his long association with the club, and says representing the Toffees was "the highlight of my life".

Lyons played 473 games for Everton during more than a decade at Goodison Park. He now lives in Australia but was able to visit the club in the closing weeks of last season.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "Whenever I go anywhere, people will come up to me and say 'alright Mike, how are you doing?' It is good, I really appreciate it.

"I love Everton Football Club and I love going to the games. I'll keep going to games when I can get over until the day I die. It was the highlight of my life playing for Everton."

Reflecting on the club's current status, he added: "I'm just hoping we're going to have a better season next season and I think we will do. I wish the manager all the very best with the lads. I'll still be supporting them, hopefully I get back a couple of times and get to the games."

Lyons spoke to BBC Radio Merseyside at length about his Everton career and his daughter Francesca also reflected on his recent dementia diagnosis - listen to both interviews on Monday's episode of Merseyside Sport via BBC Sounds.