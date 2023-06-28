Tottenham have announced a pre-season match against Shakhtar Donetsk dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

Funds raised from the fixture will go to Shakhtar’s charitable foundation in support of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a result of the armed conflict with Russia.

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 6 August (14:00 BST kick-off) and will give fans a chance to see Ange Postecoglou's side in action in north London for the first time before the new campaign.

Postecoglou said: "Shakhtar is a side that delivers domestic success on a consistent basis and will provide a perfect test for us ahead of the new season.

"However, as we all know, this match represents so much more than football – it’s an opportunity for everyone at the club and our fans to come together in showing support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine during unimaginably difficult times.

“It promises to be a special occasion, for me personally, as it will be my first time in front of our home fans, and for the world to once again see how football has the unique ability to unite people in support of good causes."