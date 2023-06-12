Brighton under-21 player Antef Tsoungui has signed for Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

The defender joined the Seagulls in 2018 and worked his way up through the academy sides before making his first-team debut in a 2-0 win against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old spent part of the second half of last season on loan in the Belgian second tier with Lommel, where he made five appearances.

The move to Feyenoord is for an undisclosed fee.

Technical director David Weir said of Tsoungui's departure: "This represents a fantastic move for Antef, to be joining the Dutch league winners, and we wish him the best of luck for the future."