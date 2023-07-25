Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United will be part of a bidding frenzy for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, after Paris St-Germain received a world record £259m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the player. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

If Mbappe moves to Saudi Arabia then PSG will meet Spurs' £100m valuation for Harry Kane, although Bayern Munich are still confident the striker will choose them. (Independent, external)

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the 23-year-old ready to leave Chelsea having been deemed surplus to requirements. (Standard, external)

Spurs and Nottingham Forest have both approached Juventus to register their interest in 23-year-old Italian full-back Andrea Cambiaso. (Tuttosport - in Italian, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column