New Fulham winger Adama Traore is looking forward to renewing the "good connection" he has with Raul Jimenez at Craven Cottage.

Traore has followed Mexico striker Jimenez in swapping Wolves for Fulham this summer.

The duo often linked up to fine effect at Wolves, particularly during the 2019-20 season when Wanderers finished seventh in the Premier League and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

"It's a nice opportunity for me and a new chapter," the Spain international told club media., external

"I like the club, I also have good information from Raul, he seems to like the club. I like the manager, I like the team and I'm so hungry to help here.

"The relationship with Raul has been amazing. We have a good friendship and a good connection on the pitch also. I asked him information about here and it's very nice."