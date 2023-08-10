Burnley have won just one of their past 23 league matches against Manchester City (D6 L16), and have lost the past eight in a row by an aggregate score of 26-1.

City have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the past 14 seasons.

Vincent Kompany is set to become the first Belgian to manage in the Premier League - but no Burnley manager has ever won their first Premier League game in charge of the Clarets (D1 L3).

This is City's first league match on a Friday since May 2021, when they won 4-3 at Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Burnley have never won or scored a Premier League goal on a Friday, drawing one and losing two of their games.

Treble winners Manchester City finished their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a draw against Brighton and defeat by Brentford. They've not had a longer run without a league win since one of four in March-April 2017.