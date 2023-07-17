Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In sanctioning the move for Kai Havertz, Arteta has triggered the 'where will he play' question.

It is true that in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal already have two outstanding wide attacking players. They bought a reinforcement in January in the form of Leandro Trossard, can release captain Odegaard into a more offensive role following the arrival of Declan Rice and also have Gabriel Jesus to spearhead their attack.

The smart money is on Havertz being used in a midfield role.

However, criticism of the German's arrival does conveniently overlook the fact that when Arsenal stumbled at the end of last season, the claim was made they did not have the required strength in depth.

Arteta is addressing that. And he will be judged accordingly.

He won't get criticised for leaving Eddie Nketiah out in favour of Jesus for a key Premier League game, for instance. But if he leaves a big-name international out of his starting line-up and results go wrong, fingers will be pointed.

Arsenal made a brave call in choosing Arteta to be Unai Emery's successor in December 2019 when he was just 37.

By the end of his first season in charge, he had rewarded the north London giants by delivering them the FA Cup.

Arsenal made another brave call in sticking with Arteta - first in the summer of 2021 after they had finished eighth and then in 2022 after another season outside the top four, the first time that had happened in six successive campaigns since the 1970s.

He rewarded them last year by taking Arsenal closer to the title than anyone could have imagined.

How could ambitious Arsenal look next season?

Amazingly, Arteta is now the ninth-longest serving manager in English football. In the Premier League, only Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Brentford's Thomas Frank have been in position longer. There are justifiable reasons why it is difficult to imagine the jobs of that trio being in jeopardy.

Of his top-flight rivals, only Moyes has also been in position for two years or more - and he teetered on the brink of dismissal at West Ham on numerous occasions last term before delivering the club's first silverware in more than 40 years.

Over the past three summers, Arsenal's net spend exceeds £400m, outstripping everyone, including Chelsea, given they are in profit during the current close season and were two years ago, with the dramatic splurge in between.

That financial investment - and that longevity - brings expectation. Arteta needs to meet it.

