Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

In May, Romelu Lukaku turned 30. In three weeks, Harry Kane does likewise.

Two strikers at a crossroads.

Yet while the latter is hoping to finally clinch his big move to win some silverware, the former is seemingly washed up and written off after failing at his (latest) big move.

So is Lukaku finished? After years of banging in the goals across Europe, he has almost inexplicably been unable to do it wearing royal blue in west London.

Clearly the Belgium striker is not particularly interested in returning to Chelsea – his words and actions have demonstrated that. And no doubt supporters would be quite happy to see the back of a striker who cost nearly £100m, scored only 15 times in 44 games and legged it back to Italy at the first opportunity

However, for now, new boss Mauricio Pochettino is expecting him back at Cobham for pre-season training and if – it’s a big if - he can get Lukaku on side and firing, what an asset he could be.

This is a player who has 121 Premier League goals at a time Chelsea desperately need a striker.

Flog him at a heavy loss and every club across Europe will be adding the zeros when the Blues come shopping for a forward, and it’s not like their record is particularly favourable when it comes to signing prolific number nines.

When trusted to lead the line, Lukaku can deliver. Even last season, he played seven of Inter’s last eight games, scored seven times and made four more as they finished two points off second.

He’s got three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. Maybe it is better to write that off – or maybe it is better to give him one last chance to (finally) find his feet in a Chelsea shirt.

He is only 30 after all. Perhaps the best direction at his career crossroads is simply to plough straight on.