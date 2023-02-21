Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Nothing is ever straight forward and easy at Newcastle United, is it?

It seems like they've always done things the hard way and if they are to lift their first domestic trophy in 67 years, it just got that bit harder.

Already 2-0 down against Liverpool, Nick Pope, arguably the magpies player of the season so far, had a moment of madness. It was a calamitous decision leading to a straight red card. Shock and disbelief rang around the stadium followed by further distress upon realising he will miss the Carabao Cup final.

Oh well, at least Newcastle have trusty number two Martin Dubravka to call upon… oh wait, they don’t! Dubravka spent six months on loan at Manchester United this season, playing twice, meaning he is cup tied.

In an even crazier turn of events, the Slovakian stopper only receives a medal if Manchester United win the cup - not his contracted club - Newcastle United. A bizarre turn of events in which Dubravka himself said was like “a script from a bad movie”.

At least Newcastle have a sturdy keeper in Karl Darlow as third choice who can come in… oh wait, they don’t! Hull snapped Darlow up on a loan deal on deadline day, with no recall option. This bad movie continuously takes twists and turns for the worse.

Finally, the dramatic ending - Eddie Howe has to select fourth-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius for the final. Karius hasn’t played for an English side since that chaotic, error-filled 2018 champions league final for Liverpool!

Could this film have a fairy-tale ending? Could it be a redemption story for Karius? Or will it be another horror show? Newcastle United and the faithful Toon Army deserve the happy ending. The trophy drought has gone on long enough!