"Everything is fine" between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba after their confrontation on the pitch following Arsenal's win over Leicester City, according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"They are a happy marriage," said the Spaniard. "They love playing each other but they are very demanding with each other, which is good.

"I don’t want robots, I want players with feeling and passion. Those two have that chemistry on and off the field.

"I love that even after winning they still wanted to do better."

Elsewhere, with Arsenal's centre-backs, Arteta was boosted by Jakub Kiwior's appearance for the under-21s on Monday night, along with midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Arteta said: "They needed some minutes and, at the moment, they haven’t had much exposure.

"It was great to see them on the field because we are going to need them.

"The fact we have options right now gives us alternatives, which is going to be crucial.

"Players cannot maintain the same level for 10 months - it’s just impossible. We need to change and be more unpredictable and we have those options now."