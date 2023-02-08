James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

What a difference a fortnight makes.

Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.

Cue the arrival of Sean Dyche and phrases such as "sweat on the shirt" and "basic principles" - not to mention images of a manager performing the bleep test on his new players and banning the snood.

Then what really mattered... a win over leaders Arsenal - Everton’s first three points since 22 October and the Gunners' first league defeat since early September. Wow.

Let's not paint over the cracks, though. The failure to bring in any players in January is still hard to fathom and the many fans who gathered outside Goodison on Saturday are still shouting for change at boardroom level.

But a team that battles and fights - and, yes, sweats - will at least give these supporters their pride back, regardless of the result.

Most Everton fans were silently dreading Monday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool a few weeks back. Now, it's arguably the Red half of the city who are the more concerned.

A long, long way to go, but with 14th-placed Leicester City only three points off, there is a feeling around Everton that all is not as bad as once appeared.