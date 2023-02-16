Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

I could talk for hours about our Don Revie era and the wonderful players that proudly wore the badge for us during that time, but instead I'm going to skip forward to a more recent time and express my love for Pablo "El Mago" Hernandez.

There's no denying that he was an incredible player for us with a high level of ability and an array of nutmegs in his locker, but what captured Leeds fans' hearts was how he never failed to give his all every time he walked out onto the pitch.

Pablo understood what it meant to be Leeds and our relationship with him was something very special.

His legacy at Leeds won't ever be forgotten.

Read about every other Premier League club in the full piece here

Who do you think is Leed's ultimate cult hero? Have your say here