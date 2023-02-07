The potential sanctions for Manchester City are "limitless" should they be found guilty of more than 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Maguire broke down the charges and suggested the legislators have complete freedom when it comes to deciding punishment.

"It could be anything from a 'don't do it again' to fines, point deductions, stripping of titles," he said. "Even being expelled from the Premier League.

"The people involved with this commission do have carte blanche. It means you have to look at precedent - with QPR it was mainly a financial sanction but then look at what happened to Rangers and Juventus."

Scottish giants Rangers were forced to wind up and ultimately start again at the bottom of the football pyramid after undergoing significant financial problems.

Recently, Juventus' run-in with Italian authorities over their finances has led to a 15-point deduction in Serie A.

