Transfer news: Reds join Osimhen chase

Gossip graphic

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 24-year-old Nigeria forward is also wanted by Manchester United. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

The Reds also want to sign Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with a view to the 20-year-old becoming their future number one stopper. (Sun)

Newcastle are ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, 26. (CaughtOffside)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's gossip column