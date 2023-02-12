Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale spoke to BBC Radio Scotland following Sunday's Scottish Cup win and addressed the game's most controversial moments.

Malik Tillman put Rangers 2-1 up, but Partick Thistle felt the player had been unsportsmanlike in stealing possession after Rangers had put the ball out so he could get treatment on an injury.

Rangers then let Scott Tiffoney level from the restart. Thistle's Kevin Holt had scored the opener from the penalty spot and Antonio Colak and James Sands got Rangers' other goals.

“It was a big misunderstanding, the whole thing," Beale said. "Malik gets injured. We play the ball out. Malik’s on the floor, he’s unaware that we’ve played the ball out so when he gets up, he just thinks it’s a throw-in to Partick Thistle. He presses innocently and then he’s through on goal and he goes and finishes the move.

“I don’t want us to win a football game on a misunderstanding and it was a misunderstanding. It would’ve been the wrong thing to do. I’ve got high standards but the club I work for has got high standards as well and as Rangers Football Club, we’re in a better place tonight that we did that.

"It’s not an easy thing to do, trust me. We won the game, we won the game in the right way.

“It was right to make the changes in the second half. I didn’t think the performance was great. To be fair to the character and mentality of the players, they have found a way to win.”