Crystal Palace don't have the freedom to sign lots of players in January so it was good they managed to get two new faces on deadline day, says former Charlton and Reading defender Steve Brown.

The permanent signing of Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart and a loan move for Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga eased the tension around Selhurst Park after a quiet window, and Brown believes Patrick Vieira's side have enough to survive this season.

"They are not notorious for spending lots of money but it was good they got a couple through the door to lift everybody," Brown said on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"I feel for Vieira as they are not a team that can spend large amounts in one window and January is not the right time either.

"Some of the players he has brought in previously have not performed how he would have expected and then they end up stuck with them.

"Ahamada may be a rough diamond - I don't know much about him - but he's not come for a great deal of money. I think Palace will be fine, so they did not need to feel enormous pressure to make signings."

For the full Palace chat, listen from 25'49 on BBC Sounds