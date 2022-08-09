Onana points to ambition at Everton

Amadou OnanaGetty Images

New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille.

"Everyone here showed me they really want me and have a plan for me," he told the club's website.

"The manager was one of the big reasons. He had a big career, a midfielder too. I can learn very much from him. He played at the highest level, won many things, so I think he can help bring me a lot of things.

"Frank and Kevin Thelwell have lots of ambitions. This is the type of guy I am. It matches. I like the way they showed their interest, it meant a lot to me."

Onana, who has captained Belgium Under-21s, also said he is comfortable taking on responsibility, adding: "I am the type of guy who talks a lot on the pitch and tries to coach my team mates."