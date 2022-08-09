New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille.

"Everyone here showed me they really want me and have a plan for me," he told the club's website.

"The manager was one of the big reasons. He had a big career, a midfielder too. I can learn very much from him. He played at the highest level, won many things, so I think he can help bring me a lot of things.

"Frank and Kevin Thelwell have lots of ambitions. This is the type of guy I am. It matches. I like the way they showed their interest, it meant a lot to me."

Onana, who has captained Belgium Under-21s, also said he is comfortable taking on responsibility, adding: "I am the type of guy who talks a lot on the pitch and tries to coach my team mates."