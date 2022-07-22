Brentford unveil new second kit

Brentford have unveiled their new second kit for the upcoming season, which is influenced by shirts from the 80s and early 90s.

The shirt features the castle crest, which was initially introduced in 1957 "as a celebration of the fortress of Griffin Park" and was used by the club for 18 seasons.

It is the Bees' second kit in as many years that will be rolled over for two seasons and the club say it "represents the fortress which our fans help us to build away from home".

