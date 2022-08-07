Leicester 2-2 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport: "Leicester were better than us in the first half. They dominated possession without being very dangerous. They scored a set piece goal, they hit the post but otherwise didn't dominate us.

"We made two changes after they scored a second in the second half. I just know the mentality of this group of players. The way they fought their way back into the game was very impressive.

"Not many teams will come here and go 2-0 down but get back into the game.

"The way Dasilva has come back now, even stronger and produced a moment we know he can produce. So pleased, so happy."

How important is it to start with a positive result? "It is very important.

"You always want a good start. It is so important to get that point or get those points, there are a lot of positives we can take away - the bounce back mentality, but there is also a lot to work on, which is good as we can only improve."