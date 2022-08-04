'Fire in the eyes, a knife between the teeth'
Pep Lijnders, Liverpool's assistant to Jurgen Klopp, has told BBC Radio Merseyside about his pride in watching full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold develop.
Lijnders first worked with the England right-back in Liverpool's youth system.
💬 Pep Lijnders on @TrentAA: "I see this boy, not a boy anymore but I still see the fire, I still see the knife between the teeth, I still see the passes. I'm really proud of him."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) August 4, 2022
