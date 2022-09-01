Kenedy leaves Chelsea after seven years
Kenedy has signed for Real Valladolid on a permanent deal.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2022
Good luck for the future, Kenedy! 🤝
Kenedy has left Chelsea and signed for Spanish side Real Valladolid on a permanent deal.
The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2015 and made 27 first-team appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.
During his time at the club he has spent loan spells with Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, Granada and Flamengo.