Wolves' new £15m signing from Stuttgart, 6ft 7in Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, could make his debut.

Midfielder Boubacar Traore awaits his first appearance after joining on loan from Metz.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia could be out for six weeks after suffering a muscle strain in midweek against Chelsea.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Duje Caleta-Car could come into contention after joining on deadline day.

