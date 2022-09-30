E﻿ddie Howe says Sven Botman's decision to stay with Newcastle during the international break was beneficial.

The centre-back withdrew from the Netherlands Under-21 squad to focus on his club form before a busy period in the build-up to the World Cup.

On that decision, Howe said: "Everything gets blown out of all proportion. Sven was keen to continue his learning and development here in terms of adjusting to the Premier League.

"He’s done that really well. Certainly from the two weeks he’s had with us, he has trained excellently and it’s really benefited him. We were pleased to keep him because you have that control over what they are doing when they’re here."

On Botman only starting four of Newcastle's seven league games so far, Howe said: "He understands. We talked at length before he came here about our vision and plan for him.

"It was never going to be the case that he was going to step in and play every minute of every game - with coming to a new league, being young and learning everything that he needs to learn about the league and his team-mates.

"Also, it’s respecting players that did so well for us at the back end of last season. You have to earn your place, fight for your place and show you are better than the other players.

"I have been very pleased with how he has adapted and developed and I am really excited about what he is going to become for us in the future."